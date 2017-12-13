Alabama Democrat Doug Jones: Trump ‘gracious’ in congratulatory call

Doug Jones believes he became the first Democrat Alabama will send to the U.S. Senate in more than a 30 years because he’s a “center-of-the-road political figure” who seeks “common ground” — a goal he discussed Wednesday with President Donald Trump.

“It was a very gracious call,” Jones told reporters. “He congratulated me on the race that we had run. He congratulated me and my staff. … And we talked about finding that common ground. And he invited me up to the White House as soon as I get up there.”

Jones rocked the political landscape Tuesday with his surprise defeat of Republican Roy Moore, a conservative firebrand whose campaign was jolted by allegations of sexual misconduct against teenage girls decades ago.

Moore had the support of Trump, who lambasted Jones as a liberal who was soft on crime, secure borders and the economy. But despite all that, Jones said he expected to be able to work with the Republican president.

“I very much appreciated him reaching out to me,” Jones said.

The former Alabama U.S. attorney discussed his stunning upset with reporters in a news conference in Birmingham. He beat Moore, 49.9 percent to 48.4 percent. Jones’ victory margin was just 20,715 of the more than 1.3 million ballots cast.

Jones said he believes most voters were attracted to his “message of inclusiveness, a message of dignity and respect,” but he conceded “there is also that segment of the population who voted against Roy Moore”

“But you know that is not a bad thing, to reject that kind of history, that divisive rhetoric. I think that is a good thing.”

The allegations of sexual misconduct, which Moore steadfastly denied, were only part of the problem voters had with Moore, Jones said, citing the former Alabama Supreme Court judge being twice tossed from the bench and his history of taking racially and socially divisive stands.

“We were getting traction in our campaign before those allegations,” Jones said.

“I think this election shows that people across this country want to see people work together … I think that’s a message that a lot of people can take a lot out of.”

In addition to the call from Trump, Jones said he also fielded calls from “my longtime friend” Sen. Richard Shelby, the Alabama Republican who said he would vote for a write-in candidate rather than Moore, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Shumer and Luther Strange, the Republican who was appointed to the Senate seat but lost to Moore in the primary.

“And all expressing a desire to work together, so that we can move forward,” Jones said.

Jones said he did not talk to Moore, who has still not conceded defeat.

“I’m going to let him make that decision,” Jones said.

Shelby was the last Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, back in 1986, but he later switched to the Republican Party.

Jones said his victory “has given a lot of people reason to believe.”

“Beginning with this election, I believe we are on the road to having a two-party state. That’s what I want to see.”

National Democrats were “very helpful to us,” but they were careful to make sure the race remained a local Alabama race, Jones said.

“We did not push them away,” he said. “This was not their first rodeo in an election, but they also knew they had to be careful.”

His campaign ultimately prevailed because “we had boots on the ground,” Jones said.

“We knocked on 300,000 doors. We rang 1.2 million phones across this state. We knew what we were doing. … I’ve been around for a while. I may look oung and pretty. But I’m not.”