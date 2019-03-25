Authorities identify man found dead in water near Rainbow Beach

Officials have identified a man whose body was found in Lake Michigan earlier this month near Rainbow Beach in the South Shore neighborhood.

Alan Emery, 59, was found about 5:50 p.m. on March 11 near the shoreline in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Someone had spotted his body in Lake Michigan and called authorities.

Emery lived in Wrightwood on the South Side, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy has not ruled on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation.

Area South detectives are conducting a death investigation.