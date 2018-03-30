Albany Park man charged with sexually assaulting girl, 13, held without bail

Bail was denied Thursday for a 57-year-old Albany Park man charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl inside her home last year in the Northwest Side neighborhood.

Raman Patel faces felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In April 2017, the girl was at her home near Lawrence Avenue and Pulaski Road when she heard the front door open and lock, according to prosecutors. She believed it was her father, who was working a night shift, returning home early. Instead, Patel came into her room and turned on her bedroom light.

The girl recognized Patel from the neighborhood, as well as from a prior incident about a year earlier when Patel entered her home while drunk, went to her bedroom, threw money on the floor and left, prosecutors said. After the earlier incident, the girl’s father had confronted Patel and told him to stay away from his daughter.

Patel was upset that the girl had told her father about the earlier incident when he entered her room the night of the attack, prosecutors said. He sexually assaulted her and repeatedly threatened her with a pocketknife. The girl suffered cuts to her cheek and side from the knife.

After the assault, he forced the girl to shower and told her that she was “his daughter now,” prosecutors said. Before he left, he told the girl that if she told anyone he would kill her and her father. He then made her shake his hand.

The girl made up an excuse when her father asked about the cut on her cheek, because she was afraid to tell him what happened, prosecutors said. She told her friend about the assault the next day, but asked her friend not to tell anyone. The girl took photos of her injuries and she began to write about the assault.

In March, the girl’s friend told a counselor at school about what happened, prosecutors said. Police were contacted and Patel was identified by the girl.

Patel was taken into custody Wednesday, according to Chicago Police records.

Patel has lived in Chicago for 20 years and has never been arrested before Wednesday, his attorney said at his bond hearing, including in connection with the earlier incident described by prosecutors.

Judge David Navarro ordered Patel held without bail. His next court date was set for April 18.