2 seriously wounded in Albany Park shooting

Two men were seriously wounded in a shooting Monday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

They were on the street in the 4000 block of North St. Louis Avenue when someone pulled up in a white vehicle, exited and fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 29, was struck in his buttock and thigh about 7 p.m., police said. The other man, 26, was also shot in his buttock.

They were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. No arrests have been made.

Area North detectives are investigating.