Man shot multiple times in Albany Park

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 25-year-old was standing outside about 10:50 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Kimball Avenue when a black car passed by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was hit in his lower body and taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, according to police. No one was in custody.