Boy, 14, missing from Little Village

A 14-year-old has been reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Alberto Flores was last seen Thursday in the 3200 block of West 23rd Street, Chicago police said.

Flores, who is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds, frequently visits the 2400 block of South Spaulding near Farragut Career Academy, police said.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a white Levi brand shirt, blue jeans and white “Air Force 1” shoes, according to police.

Anyone who knows Flores’ whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.