Alcohol appears to be factor in car crashing into Beach Park home: police

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor early Saturday morning with a car crashing into a home in north suburban Beach Park.

Deputies were dispatched about 1 a.m. to the home in the 10000 block of West Yorkhouse Road for a traffic crash with injuries, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. They arrived to find the car inside the home with major damage.

The car, a 2007 Chrysler Sebring, was driven by a 19-year-old Waukegan woman, police said. She was traveling east on Yorkhouse Road by Geraghty Street when she left the road and crashed into the unoccupied home, causing extensive damage.

The woman reportedly was able to walk away from the car to a nearby home, where she asked for help. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The woman was the only person in her car at the time of the crash, police said. The home she crashed into was deemed uninhabitable as a result of the damage the crash caused.

“Alcohol and operating a vehicle don’t mix,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said. “If you’ve been drinking, don’t risk getting behind the wheel. Find an alternative method to get where you’re going — it’s simply not worth risking your life and the life of others.”

The crash remained under investigation.