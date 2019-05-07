Ald. Cappleman officially secures third term after challenge withdrawn

The challenge to Ald. James Cappleman’s re-election victory was withdrawn Tuesday, ensuring a third term for the Uptown alderman and new chair of the City Council’s Zoning Committee.

After failing to secure more than 50% of the vote in February’s general election, the 46th Ward incumbent was forced into an April runoff election against Marianne Lalonde, a scientific research consultant with a PhD in chemistry from Northwestern University.

After the dust settled, Cappleman won the runoff by just 25 votes — 7,079 to 7,054. Lalonde challenged the results, but that challenge was withdrawn Tuesday, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

In a tweet, Cappleman said of the of the withdrawn challenge: “Now that the 46th Ward election is settled, I look forward to 4 more years of advocating for all residents and working together as a community.”

Lalonde could not be reached for comment Tuesday. However, after the nail-biter runoff that led to her challenge, she said: “I was expecting it to be close, but this was a little closer than I was expecting. It’s an honor to have the support of almost 7,000 of my neighbors. This race has really highlighted a dichotomy that exists in the 46th Ward.”

RELATED:

• Ward races pretty much over in 46th, 33rd — Cappleman OK, Mell not so much

• Counting every last vote – and cupcake – in 33rd and 46th wards

• Election Day or Groundhog Day? Mail-in ballots keep 33rd, 46th wards in flux