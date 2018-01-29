Ald. Moreno drops out of race for congressional seat given up by Gutierrez

From left, U.S. House 4th district Democratic primary candidates Proco "Joe" Moreno, Richard Gonzalez, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Sol A. Flores and Raymond A. Lopez met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2017. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno (1st) on Monday dropped out of the race for Illinois’ 4th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Moreno, one of 11 candidates who initially sought to replace Rep. Luis Gutierrez upon his retirement, cited his responsibilities in his ward as reason to quit the race.

“Our nation is at a crossroads right now and nothing would give me greater honor than to fight the Trump administration every day on behalf of the ordinary families who need it most,” Moreno said in a statement. “However, my constituents in the 1st Ward have given me the direction that my efforts should be focused here and my exploration of this race should end.”

Moreno said issues involving affordable housing — specifically, overseeing construction at the Julia C. Lathrop Homes public housing complex and strengthening the city’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance — remained high priorities in his ward.

Asked if he planned to throw his support behind any of the remaining candidates, Moreno said in a text message: “My organization and me will make a decision soon. I’ll tell you this, whoever we endorse will win the 1st Ward. Period.”

Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), La Casa Norte executive director Sol Flores and Chicago police sergeant Richard Gonzalez remain on the ballot for the March 20 Democratic primary. Republican Mark Wayne Lorch is running uncontested in the Republican primary.