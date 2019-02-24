Ald. Villegas released from hospital after suffering minor heart discomfort

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) was recently released from a hospital after being admitted last week for a minor heart-related issue.

Villegas checked into an unnamed hospital after experiencing “minor cardiovasular discomfort” on Wednesday, according to a statement from his spokeswoman Joanna Klonsky.

The Northwest Side Democrat has since been discharged and is now “resting comfortably,” Klonsky said. He is expected to make a “quick and full recovery.”

“I am looking forward to being back at work in a few weeks, and I am grateful to my medical team and thankful for all those who reached out to send good wishes,” he said in the statement.

Villegas, who is running unopposed in Tuesday’s election, said his health scare won’t prevent him from casting his ballot.

“I am excited to vote on Tuesday and I encourage all Chicagoans to do the same,” he said.