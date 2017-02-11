Indicted alderman collapses at City Hall; colleague administers CPR

Indicted Chicago Ald. Willie Cochran (20th) collapsed during City Council budget hearings Thursday, prompting colleagues to rush to his side and administer CPR, helping him to regain consciousness and, possibly, saving his life.

Cochran was in his seat in the City Council chambers during a heavily attended hearing on the Chicago Police Department’s budget when he collapsed.

Fortunately for Cochran, Budget Committee Chairman Carrie Austin (34th) was looking in Cochran’s direction and saw Cochran shaking and slumping in his chair, appearing to have a seizure.

Austin had the presence of mind to shout out loud, “Man down. He’s having a stroke.”

That sent colleagues rushing to Cochran’s side as Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) shouted, “Lay him on his side.”

As the sergeant-at-arms and his staff asked the media to leave the gallery inside the City Council chambers, Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th), Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s City Council floor leader, administered CPR to Cochran that he learned as a lifeguard.

“I was compressing him because he wasn’t breathing,” said O’Connor, who wouldn’t take credit for saving Cochran’s life.

“I’m happy he’s come back. He just kind of coughed a little bit and came back and he’s hopefully fine now.”

When the alderman regained consciousness, a round of applause could be heard from the Council chambers. As he was being wheeled out and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Cochran gave colleagues a thumbs up.

Fellow aldermen quoted him as saying, “Why am I getting all of this attention?”

It was a different kind of attention than the kind that Cochran got when he showed up at a City Council meeting on the day of his indictment.

On that day, colleagues were approaching Cochran on the City Council floor and whispering to him. One alderman showed Cochran a story about the indictment on an iPad.

That prompted Cochran to flee the City Council chambers out the front door as a pack of reporters and television cameras chased him down the hall.

Cochran’s collapse on Thursday unsettled O’Connor.

“I’m thrilled. I’m happy he’s OK,” O’Connor said. “That’s a frightening thing. You just don’t go through that every day.”

“That’s my lifeguard service, when I was a kid. You know how to do CPR, you know how to do compression. Lifeguards . . . it’s just something you learn.”

O’Connor said that Cochran “now that he’s awake, he’s kind of embarrassed by all the attention.”‘

Everyone’s quick action helped, starting with Austin yelling, O’Connor said.

“I give a lot of credit to her for calling it out and getting everybody over there.”

Austin was so unsettled by Cocharn’s collapse, she didn’t want to talk about it

The incident brought to mind when Police Supt. Eddie Johnson nearly collapsed at a public meeting in Englewood in January.

Johnson blamed the near collapse on having taken medication on an empty stomach. Hours later, the superintendent acknowledged that he suffered from a chronic kidney disease that would require a kidney transplant he subsequently received from his 25-year-old son.

In an ironic twist, Johnson was testifying Thursday when Cochran collapsed.

Years ago, then Northwest Side Ald. Terry Gabinski (32nd) had a heart attack during a City Council hearing.

Cochran is facing federal charges filed last year. A 22-page indictment accuses Cochran of looting a 20th Ward fund meant to help children and senior citizens, using $5,000 to pay his daughter’s college tuition and withdrawing $25,000 from ATMs near his preferred casinos. The former Chicago Police officer is also accused of accepting bribes from businessmen who needed favors from him.

Cochran faces 11 counts of wire fraud, two counts of federal program bribery and two counts of extortion. He is accused of pocketing a $1,500 bribe from a lawyer who wanted a letter from him as part of a redevelopment project for foreclosed housing. The feds also allege Cochran took a $3,000 bribe from another man who wanted to sell his liquor store in the ward but needed a packaged goods license.

The feds say that the 20th Ward Activities Fund that Cochran is charged with looting was promoted to contributors as a way to pay for a summer back-to-school picnic, a Valentine Day’s event for seniors, and school supplies and warm jackets for kids. He used money from the fund for his daughter’s tuition and also withdrew thousands of dollars from ATMs near casinos, the feds say.

The most serious charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.