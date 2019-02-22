Ald. Gilbert Villegas hospitalized for heart discomfort

With less than a week before Chicago’s municipal election, Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) has been hospitalized for heart discomfort, his office said.

Villegas, who is running unopposed in Tuesday’s election, was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday for “minor cardiovascular discomfort,” his spokeswoman, Joanna Klonsky, said in a statement.

He is expected to make a “quick and full recovery,” Klonsky said. Reports of him experiencing a “micro heart attack” were false, Klonsky said over the phone.

Klonsky could not say if Villegas had undergone surgery, or if he is expected to.

“The alderman would like to thank his medical team and everyone that send their thoughts and prayers. More updates will follow,” the statement said.