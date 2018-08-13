Alderman demands city stop letting rescue groups ‘cherry-pick’ purebred dogs

Ald. Ray Lopez wants the city's animal shelter to stop giving breed-rescue groups dibs on animals brought into the facility. | File photo

Dog-loving Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) demanded Monday that Chicago’s chronically-troubled Animal Care and Control shelter stop allowing animal rescue organizations to “cherry-pick purebred or premium” animals picked up by city crews.

Lopez said of the 14,000 dogs processed by the city last year, 8,000 were “first-picked” by animal rescue groups given dibs.

“Why do these groups have preferential choice over Chicago residents and taxpayers? There’s nothing wrong with rescue groups taking dogs. But if they’re only taking specific dogs and leaving us all the dogs nobody wants and can’t adopt out, we wind up in unsafe situations, as we’ve seen this year, where our shelter becomes inundated with leftovers,” the alderman said.

“That also leads to why we have so many pit bulls in our Animal Care and Control. All of the other dogs — the Huskies, the German shepherds and what not — are cherry-picked out before any one else has a chance to look at them and adopt them.”

Not long ago, Lopez said one of his constituents had a Husky that somehow got loose and was taken to the city pound.

Before Lopez and his constituent had even arrived at the pound, the dog had already been placed on a “Pet Harbor” website that allows rescue groups to “put a hold” on dogs they want to adopt, even if the owner already has been identified, the alderman said.

After the Illinois State Crime Commission raised the issue, Lopez fired off an email to Kelley Gandurski, the city’s acting executive director of Animal Care and Control.

According to the alderman, Gandurski agreed to revisit the controversial policy of giving rescue groups first dibs.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel disputed the alderman’s allegations and promised a more detailed response.

“We’re giving preferential treatment to these groups who then, in turn, can adopt them out and charge an adoption fee or re-homing fee with no money coming back to the city, even though we may have paid for the rabies or the spay and neuter at our clinic. … [That’s] something that we should definitely start looking into,” Lopez said.

“Cherrypicking doesn’t help the city. It feeds into the reputation that, if you want to adopt a pit bull, you go to [Animal Care], where you get it for $75. Or, you can go to one of these boutique rescues that specializes in particular breeds and pay a couple hundred dollars for an animal that, more than likely, taxpayers have already footed the bill for a lot for the medical issues on.”

Last month, Susan Russell was fired as the city’s $130,008-a-year executive director of Animal Care and Control for allegedly “warehousing” dogs in chronically overcrowded conditions that made dangerous dogs more dangerous.

Sources said Susan Russell’s fate was sealed by her underlying philosophy that every dog, even those deemed dangerous, could be rehabilitated and was, therefore, worth saving. Russell denied the charge and said she was blind-sided by the firing.

On Monday, Russell emphatically denied the Illinois State Crime Commission’s charge that she maintained a “secret room” unbeknownst to the general public where purebred dogs were taken so “chosen individuals” could get “first crack at the expensive dogs that they then often sell for thousands of dollars.”

“There is a rescue community that CACC works with to save health and treatable animals at the facility and that’s what I am aware of: a rescue community which helps the animals that come into the shelter get their second chances through adoption,” Russell said.

Russell said purebred dogs were “not necessarily” treated differently than mixed breeds.

But, she added: “There are some purebred rescue groups and they do cater to some of the breeds. … If Rottweilers come in, obviously that’s their interest because they understand the breed. That’s who they work with. They would come in, look at the Rottweilers and, if it’s something they would be able to bring into the rescue, they would do so.”