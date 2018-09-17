Ald. Sawyer says Preckwinkle will join crowded mayoral field this week

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle apparently will make it official this week: She’s running for mayor of Chicago.

Ald. Rod Sawyer (6th), chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus, said he talked to Preckwinkle on Monday and the veteran County Board president told him personally she plans to enter the crowded race for mayor this week.

Another alderman, who asked not to be identified, also said they’d been told by Preckwinkle she is in.

A spokesperson for the Preckwinkle camp, however, would not confirm any plans.

Other sources said Preckwinkle’s announcement is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m.

“She has the ability to raise money. She has a decent message. But, we also have a lot of people running of expressing interest,” Sawyer said.

What happens if both Preckwinkle and her County Board floor leader Jesus “Chuy” Garcia both run and stake a claim to the same progressive base?

“It makes things a lot more interesting. That’s for sure,” Sawyer said. “There’s a lot of people running who are gonna make this race, probably the most interesting race we’ve ever had.”

Sawyer openly acknowledged that it would preferable if Preckwinkle and Garcia could find a way to settle their recent differences and decide between them which one of them should enter the mayor’s race, so both are not running.

That could pave the way to at least attempt to re-unite the elusive coalition between blacks and Hispanics that paved the way for Harold Washington’s election as Chicago’s first African-American mayor.

Another veteran political operative argued that, if both Preckwinkle and Garcia run, they are likely to face off against each other in the run-off.

“Everybody else will slice and dice,” the operative said.

Sources had previously told Sneed that Preckwinkle had begun making phone calls about a possible run the same week Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he would not seek a third term.

“Toni is definitely checking out the lay of the land,” a top Democrat told Sneed then.

Then, a few days later, plans were announced for Preckwinkle to form an exploratory committee for a run for mayor.

Preckwinkle had considered a mayoral run in 2014 but backed away from the direct challenge to Emanuel in the 2015 election. In March, she defeated former Ald. Bob Fioretti in the Democratic primary and will run unopposed for county board chair in the Nov. 6 general election.

She told the Sun-Times in March that her third term would be her last, though she didn’t say what plans she had for her future — retirement or otherwise.

In April, she took over as chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party. Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios held the post from 2007 until April, following his defeat in the March primary.