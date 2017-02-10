Aldermen approve proposal to protect sexually harassed hotel staff

Ald. Michelle Harris (right), chair of the Chicago City Council's Rules Committee, talks to a staffer before Monday's meeting of the City Council's Committee on Workforce Development that is considering her proposal for mandatory safety measures to protect hotel workers from sexual harassment. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Emboldened by a survey that showed that a majority of Chicago-area hotel workers have been sexually harassed by guests, a City Council committee on Monday approved mandatory safety measures to protect them.

The ordinance is championed by Rules Committee Chairwoman Michelle Harris (8th) and embraced by Unite Here Local 1 to end what a union leader has called the “sisterhood of silence.”

It would require hotels to provide employees working alone with portable panic buttons akin to a Medic-Alert warn by senior citizens that would alert hotel security. Instead of connecting the panic button to 911 and summoning overburdened police officers, Harris said she decided to trust hotel security.

The ordinance would also require hotels to “develop, maintain and comply with a written, anti-sexual harassment policy.” It would allow the complaining employee to “cease work and leave the immediate area where danger is perceived” until hotel security personnel or police arrive, and sexually harassed employees would be allowed to work on a “different floor” until the offending guest checks out of the hotel.

Hotels would be required to have the written sexual harassment policy in place 60 days after a final City Council vote on the ordinance, and they would have until July 1, 2018, to equip hotel employees with panic buttons.

Three violations within one year would be grounds to strip the hotel of it license to do business in Chicago.

Rosa Escareno, commissioner of the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, said that will give her department “ample time to ensure all hotels licensed” to do business in Chicago are aware of the requirements.

During Monday’s hearing before the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, Ald. Edward Burke (14th) explained why hotel workers desperately need protection in what is often a “toxic work environment” of intimidation and risk. “Minus video surveillance, there is often no evidence of an altercation occurring in an isolated floor of a hotel. No witnesses. Just the word of the victim against the offender guest,” Burke said. “Who does the hotel manager believe when a complaint is filed – a powerless employee, or the executive paying hundreds of dollars in room charges with a corporate platinum American Express card? Without safeguards in place, it’s the employee who’s exposed and vulnerable to the abuser and, even at times, the hotel management.”

Nearly 60 percent of hotel workers surveyed last fall by Unite Here Local 1 reported being sexually harassed by a guest. Forty-nine percent of hotel housekeepers reported that guests had exposed themselves, flashed them or answered the door stark naked.

Those are not just statistics to an eight-year veteran housekeeper named Estella, who declined to give her last name or identify the hotel where she works.

Last spring, she told a harrowing story of sexual harassment she was forced to endure twice over a three-month period.

“I open the door. Nobody answer. I ring the bell. Nobody answer. And when I went [in] the room . . . [he] was nude in the room. He was masturbating,” Estella said.

“Earphones is the excuse . . . I talk to my manager. I can’t clean the room. I [cannot] go back to the room. I was so afraid . . . My manager say, `Why you not tell us right away?’ How? I told her that happened to me at the end of the day. The next day, she told me, `Call me when you go to the room again, and I can go with you.’”

The next day, Estelle said she went to the clean the room with a co-worker as back-up. But the guest wasn’t there.

“I clean the room. I go back later. But he followed me to the next room and asking me for a towel. So I went to [get] the towel. I knock the door again. No answer me. And I found him nude in the bathroom waiting for me,” she said.

Karen Kent, president of Unite Here Local 1 representing hospitality workers, was a member of what she called the “sisterhood of silence.” She was harassed while working a job she loved — as a waitress — during the 1990s.

“A man who was much older made an unwelcome advance. I broke free from his grip and ran to get help. I was ashamed. I was scared and I was humiliated. I felt degraded,” Kent told reporters during the April news conference held to build support for the ordinance.

“What happened? Nothing. Twenty-five years went by. I told no one. The first time I shared that story with anyone was two years ago. That was the first time I said anything. The truth is, there’s a sisterhood of silence when it comes to sexual harassment and sexual assault. Secret stories . . . are tucked away deep inside every woman. Women that you know.”

Marc Gordon, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, and Katherine Lugar, his counterpart at the American Hotel & Lodging Association, has said the industry is “constantly updating our protocols and procedures to better address our employees’ needs and ensure their safety.”

The national trade group has partnered with the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence to launch a training program for hospitality employees aimed at “identifying signs of sexual violence, ways to offer support and practical ways employees can ensure a safer, more supportive workplace,” they said.

“We hope the elected representatives of the people of Chicago give this matter serious thought and work together with our industry to ensure commonsense policies that empower employees, maintain the proper role of law enforcement and provide a safe working environment.”