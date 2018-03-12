Aldi partners with Instacart to add online ordering, home delivery

Aldi has partnered with Instacart to offer online ordering and home delivery in the Chicago area. | Getty Images

Aldi customers in the Chicago area may now order their groceries with an app.

The grocery retailer announced Monday its products will be made available through Instacart, an app that allows consumers to do their shopping online.

Customers can expect grocery orders to be delivered in as little as an hour, according to a press release. Aldi is also available on Instacart in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles.

“We’re thrilled to grow our partnership with Aldi in a key market like the Chicago area as the demand for online grocery shopping and delivery continues to grow,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Instacart’s vice president of business development.

Online ordering and home delivery from Aldi stores includes the Chicago area, Northwest Indiana and as far west as Rockford. Founded in San Francisco in 2012, Instacart operates in over 210 markets.

“We are committed to saving people time and money, no matter how they shop for groceries,” Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said. “The response to our Instacart pilot in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles was overwhelmingly positive, and with nearly 200 Chicago-area stores, it only makes sense to bring online delivery to this major market.”