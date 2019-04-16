Woman, 65, reported missing from Near West Side

A woman has been reported missing from the Near West Side.

Alexandria Kim, 65, was last seen April 5 in the 2100 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said.

Kim, who is 5-feet-3 and 140 pounds, was wearing a dark blue blazer, blue jeans and a knit hat, police said.

She is known to visit the 600 block of West Harrison and O’Hare International Airport, police said.

Kim may be carrying a gray backpack and a royal blue rolling carry-on bag, police said.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.