All I-80/I-94 eastbound lanes shut down after three semis collide in NW Indiana

Early commuters in northwest Indiana are being routed away from the I-80/I-94 Friday just before morning rush hour Friday after three semi-trucks crashed in Hammond.

About 4:30 a.m., two of the semis jackknifed and collided on the I-80/I-94 eastbound lanes near the Indianapolis Boulevard exit, according to Indiana State Police. A third semi slid on the icy roads and crashed into them — blocking the remaining gap on the road.

All eastbound lanes were shut down following the crash and are expected to reopen before 7 a.m., police said. No one was injured.

The closures come on top of all South Shore trains to and from northwest Indiana being canceled Friday, after a recent cold snap brought subzero windchill values to the area.