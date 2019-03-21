Northbound lanes of I-55 closed after rollover crash near Route 30 in Joliet

Northbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 55 were shut down Thursday evening after a rollover crash near Route 30 in southwest suburban Joliet.

At 5:33 p.m., a person was ejected from a vehicle during the rollover crash, according to Illinois State Police.

Northbound lanes of I-55 are shut down for roughly a mile south of Route 30 as a helicopter prepares to land in the area, state police said.

No further information was immediately made available.