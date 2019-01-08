Alleged gunman in Burnside shooting held by citizens for police, charges pending

The alleged gunman in a Tuesday afternoon attack in Burnside was taken into custody after being held at the scene by a group of citizens who witnessed the shooting.

The gunman approached a 25-year-old man as he was walking with a group of people about 4:50 p.m. in the 500 block of East 91st Street and the two got into an argument, according to Chicago police.

Concerned for his safety, the 25-year-old took off running and the gunman followed, eventually firing shots and striking the man in the abdomen, police said. The group of people who were with the man then wrestled with the gunman and held him until officers arrived.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody by officers and brought to Jackson Park Hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered while being held for authorities, police said.

Charges were pending Tuesday evening.