Alleged serial rapist Marc Winner takes stand in his own defense in rape case

Marc Winner, the former owner of a West Loop tanning salon owner charged with multiple rapes, is taking the witness stand in his own defense Thursday.

Winner is on trial for the 2009 sexual assault of a former salon employee, one of four cases in which the 47-year-old is charged with raping women. All told, prosecutors said nine women contend they were assaulted by Winner, with most of them describing similar violent assaults at his now-defunct Soleil salon or his apartment across the street.

On Wednesday, prosecutors closed out their case against Winner. Winner is the second witness called by the defense, and testifying in his own defense is a highly unusual move.