Teen driver, 6 others charged after stolen car crashes on Lake Shore Drive

Charges have been filed against five teenagers and two adults after a boy crashed a stolen car early Thursday on Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park.

Officers saw the gray Acura driving without headlights about 12:44 a.m. in the first block of West Fullerton Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The officers tried to pull the car over after learning it was stolen, but it took off and eventually hit a guardrail in the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The 15-year-old driver has since been charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle as well as fleeing police, speeding on park property, damage to park property with a motor vehicle, driving without a license, driving without insurance, driving without headlights and disobeying a traffic signal, police said.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. Two other people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, also in good condition. All seven occupants of the car were arrested.

Another boy, 16, was charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of marijuana as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

Five other people – 18-year old Alondra Diaz of Waukegan, 20-year-old Juan Avilla of Belmont Central and three teenage girls, ages 15, 15 and 14 – were each charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.