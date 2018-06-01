Man alleging he was framed in murder case settles with Northwestern, ex-prof.

Alstory Simon smiles while leaving the Jacksonville Correction Center as a free man in Jacksonville, Illinois, on Oct. 30, 2014. Simon spent nearly 15 years in prison before he was cleared by Cook County prosecutors. |Seth Perlman/AP

A settlement has been reached in a $40 million lawsuit against Northwestern University and a former journalism professor accused of conspiring to frame a man with a double murder.

The details of the settlement, confirmed from federal court documents filed Friday, were not disclosed.

Alstory Simon spent about 15 years behind bars for the slayings of Jerry Hillard and Marilyn Green. But Simon’s conviction was reversed in 2014 after then-Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez conducted an investigation that concluded he was railroaded.

Simon then sued Northwestern as well as former journalism professor David Protess and private investigator Paul Ciolino. Simon has agreed to dismiss the case against Ciolino, according to the documents filed this week in U.S. District Court.

Protess and Ciolino allegedly fabricated evidence that led to Simon’s conviction and the release of Anthony Porter, who was originally convicted of the 1982 killings, according to Simon’s lawsuit.

Northwestern was aware that Protess and Ciolino were using unethical practices to conduct such wrongful conviction investigations, according to Simon’s suit, filed in 2015.

Protess retired from Northwestern in 2011.

“Northwestern University is pleased that a lawsuit against the university and former journalism professor David Protess filed by Alstory Simon has been settled,” said Alan K. Cubbage, vice president for university relations, in a statement. “Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Northwestern does not admit to any wrongdoing on the part of the University.”

Simon’s conviction at the time was hugely important — prompting then-Gov. George Ryan in 2000 to declare a moratorium on the death penalty, saying Illinois’ criminal justice system was broken. Capital punishment has since been abolished in Illinois.