Man killed in Altgeld Gardens shooting
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Altgeld Gardens on the Southeast Side.
The 43-year-old was walking on a sidewalk when someone stepped out of a dark-colored car and shot him several times, according to Chicago police.
The shooting happened at about 3:20 p.m. in the 700 block of East 131st Street, police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 4:14 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Golden Gate neighborhood.
No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.