Person charged in July Altgeld Gardens shooting death

A man has been charged in a July murder in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Dion Marshall, 23, of Calumet City, was charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 41-year-old man, according to Chicago police.

On July 17, Quincy A. Harris, 41, was standing on the sidewalk about 10:10 p.m. the 13000 block of South Evans when another male walked up and shot him in the head and abdomen, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the same neighborhood.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Marshall was denied bond during a hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 1.