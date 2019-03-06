Girl, 14, missing from Marquette Park

A 14-year-old girl is missing from the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Alyze Abeja was last seen Feb. 27 in the 7100 block of South Talman Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Abeja is described as a 5-foot-4, 105-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. She also has a small scar on her chin, police said.

She was wearing a black jacket, yellow T-shirt, beige skirt, and burgundy gym shoes when she was last seen, according to the alert. She may also be carrying a pink book bag.

She is known to spend time in the Little Village neighborhood on 26th Street, from Pulaski Road to Kostner Avenue, and in west suburban Cicero, near the corners of 14th Street and Cicero Avenue or Cermak Road and Cicero Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380