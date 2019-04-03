Woman, 32, reported missing from Ravenswood

Police are asking the community for help finding a woman who went missing from the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

Amarzaya Nyamsuren, 32, was last seen Saturday in the 5000 block of North Wolcott Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Nyamsuren was described as a 5-foot-5, 108-pound Asian woman with black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. She may be wearing a beige and white hooded jacket with grey pants and white Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.