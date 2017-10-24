Amazon employee fatally struck by vehicle at Monee fulfillment center

A 50-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in south suburban Monee.

Carla Arnold was walking toward the main entrance of the facility in the 6600 block of West Monee-Manhattan Road at 6:20 p.m. when she walked into an intersection and was struck by a vehicle, according to Monee police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was trapped under the vehicle, which had to be lifted off of her.

Arnold, a Kankakee resident, was taken to Franciscan St. James Health in Olympia Fields, where she died at 7:02 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Both the driver and the victim were Amazon employees reporting to work, police said, calling the crash a “tragic accident.” The driver is cooperating with investigators.

The Will County sheriff’s reconstruction unit is assisting with the investigation.