Forget home delivery. How about in-home delivery?

Amazon not only wants to deliver your packages, it wants to put them inside for you. | via Amazon.com

Is this the next step in delivery?

Amazon not only wants to deliver your packages, it wants to put them inside for you.

The ecommerce giant on Wednesday unveiled Amazon Key, a service available to Prime members that lets delivery people leave packages inside your front door when you’re not home. The company also shows Amazon Key being used by a cleaning team.

“Amazon Key gives customers peace of mind knowing their orders have been safely delivered to their homes and are waiting for them when they walk through their doors,” said Peter Larsen, Amazon’s vice president for delivery technology. “Now, Prime members can select in-home delivery and conveniently see their packages being delivered right from their mobile phones.”

Amazon Key uses a smart lock and a cloud camera. A digital key is used by the driver to place a package inside the front door; the camera is triggered when the digital key is used. Customers can watch the delivery via a cellphone.

The service launches Nov. 8 in Chicago and 36 other U.S. cities. Amazon Key kits start at $249.