Amazon proposal sites include ‘The 78’ — where Rauner wants new center

Looking south at acreage at the southwest corner of Clark and Roosevelt. | Leslie Adkins/For the Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday released a list of locations proposed in the city and state’s bid for Amazon’s coveted second headquarters, and it includes “The 78” — a 62-acre South Loop site, where the governor hopes to build a $1.2 billion research and innovation center.

The governor’s office on Wednesday said the research center was “referenced” in the bid, but did not specify that it was being offered as a proposed site for Amazon. What that means for the Discovery Partners Institute is unclear.

A news release from City Hall listed the ten areas that could host the Amazon headquarters. The release acknowledges that “The 78” — touted as the city’s 78th neighborhood — is also the area where the University of Illinois “envisions” putting its ambitious research institute.

Other sites proposed include “The Downtown Gateway District,” with “move-in” ready buildings including the Willis Tower, the Old Post Office and an “over-site development” at Union Station.

It also includes Lincoln Yards, over 70 riverfront acres between Bucktown and Lincoln Park; The River District, described as a “new neighborhood” in Chicago’s “city center” anchored by 37 acres of riverfront and.

Other sites include Fulton Market, the Illinois Medical District and Burnham Lakefront, extending from McCormick Place to 31st Street Beach and Marina.

Suburban offerings include Schaumburg near the global headquarters for Motorola and Oak Brook at the old McDonald’s headquarters.