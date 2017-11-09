Kindle with your kale? Amazon to open shops in Whole Foods

Amazon will start to sell Kindles, Fire tablets and other Amazon devices at its Whole Foods grocery stores. | AP file photo

NEW YORK — You may soon see more of Amazon inside Whole Foods stores in the Chicago area.

The online retailer, which has been already been selling its voice-activated Echos at Whole Foods, will start to sell Kindles, Fire tablets and other Amazon devices at its grocery stores.

The move gives Amazon, which bought Whole Foods this summer, another place where shoppers can touch or try out its gadgets during the holiday shopping season. Amazon has been expanding its brick-and-mortar presence: It recently opened shops inside some Kohl’s department stores and it has opened a dozen brick-and-mortar bookstores.

The Seattle-based company says that Whole Foods stores in Chicago; Denver; Rochester Hills, Michigan; Davie, Florida; and Pasadena, California, will open Amazon pop-up stores next week. About 100 other stores will also have the devices available for sale.