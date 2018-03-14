Amber Alert issued for Markham kids taken by father after mother shot to death

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for two Markham girls believed to be with their father. | Illinois State Police

A 3-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl are believed to be in danger Wednesday night after they were taken by their father who is a person of interest in a fatal south suburban Markham shooting, according to authorities.

Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert at the request of the Markham Police Department as authorities search for Lynn Roby, 3, and Jordyn Washington, 2.

They were believed to be taken by their father, 46-year-old Lynn Washington, who is wanted for questioning about the shooting death of their mother, according to Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders.

The shooting happened at 1:34 a.m. at a BP gas station at 167th and Pulaski, Sanders said. Lakisha Robie, 27, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The children’s father had picked them up from a family friend after the shooting, Sanders said. He was prohibited from having contact with the children due to an order of protection issued on November 30.

Washington, considered a person of interest in the shooting, was described as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound black man with tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.

Washington and the children were last seen in a 2004 or 2005 Malibu Impala or Malibu, state police said. Washington should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts was asked to call 911 or (708) 331-2171.