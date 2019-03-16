Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Indiana girl

An Amber alert was declared in Indiana for a 5-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.

Leanna Nicole Herron was last seen 3 p.m. Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana State Police said in a statement. She was wearing a gray sweatsuit with white stripes and black and white Nikes.

Herron is suspected to be with Zyair Herron, 26, who was driving a silver-colored Chevy Malibu with black rims and a temporary plate, police said. He has “zamirah” tattooed on the left side of his neck.

Police did not provide additional details.

Anyone with tips was asked to call Fort Wayne police at (260) 427-1222.