03/16/2019, 05:52pm

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Indiana girl

Leanna Nicole Herron | Indiana State Police

By Sun-Times Wire
An Amber alert was declared in Indiana for a 5-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.

Leanna Nicole Herron was last seen 3 p.m. Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana State Police said in a statement. She was wearing a gray sweatsuit with white stripes and black and white Nikes.

Zyair Herron | Indiana State Police

Herron is suspected to be with Zyair Herron, 26, who was driving a silver-colored Chevy Malibu with black rims and a temporary plate, police said. He has “zamirah” tattooed on the left side of his neck.

Police did not provide additional details.

Anyone with tips was asked to call Fort Wayne police at (260) 427-1222.

