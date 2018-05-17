Ambulance strikes minivan injuring 11, including 6 children, in Aurora

An ambulance struck a minivan Wednesday evening in west suburban Aurora, sending 11 people to the hospital.

The ambulance was transporting a patient, with its lights and sirens on, when it t-boned the minivan stopped at a stop sign about 4:10 p.m. in at the intersection of Galena Boulevard and West Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The minivan, driven by a 23-year-old man, was carrying seven passengers, six of them children, at the time of the crash; two 1-year-old twin boys, a 4-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman, police said.

A total of 11 people were taken to a hospital. One of the 1-year-old boys and the 12-year-old were transferred to a hospital in Chicago to be treated for serious head wounds, police said.

At least some of the people in the minivan were related, police said.

The two Aurora Fire Department paramedics in the ambulance, and the patient, were treated for injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said.