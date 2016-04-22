Move to abolish lt. governor position stays alive in House

Abolishing the office of lieutenant governor moved a step forward Friday, a day after it took a step backward.

The Illinois House on Friday passed a constitutional amendment to eliminate the No. 2 position by a 95-10 vote.

But the state Senate on Thursday rejected a similar bill, 21-36, in part over fears that it paved the way for a governor to be replaced by a member of the opposite party.

State Rep. David McSweeney’s constitutional amendment would eliminate the lieutenant governor’s position by 2019. The Barrington Hills Republican says getting rid of the office would save the state $1.6 million a year.

The House passage of McSweeney’s amendment means the Illinois Senate will get another chance to vote on the amendment on May 7 where it must pass with 3/5 of the vote.

If the House and Senate pass the amendment, voters would decide whether to get rid of the position on November’s ballot.

The measure would eliminate the office, beginning with the term that would begin in 2019. It would provide for a new gubernatorial succession with the attorney general and secretary of state next in line.

During the Senate debate on Thursday, Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, said he didn’t agree with the amendment because it would give succession to a member of a different party, which would go against a voter’s wishes if they had voted for a Republican governor.

“Once you remove the lieutenant governor, the succession now can go to someone of a different party of a wildly different governing philosophy,” Righter said. “That’s a betrayal of what the voters said they wanted when they voted for the governor. I don’t think that’s a line that we should cross.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti are Republicans, but Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Secretary of State Jesse White are Democrats.

Sen. Kwame Raoul, D- Chicago, said he favored a proposal suggested by Illinois Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, who said she favors folding in the lieutenant governor’s office into the governor’s office, and giving the lieutenant governor more of a role of a deputy governor.

Sanguinetti herself said she supports consolidating the offices of comptroller and treasurer, which she says would save the state $12 million.

McSweeney’s $1.6 million savings estimate is the average money appropriated for the lieutenant governor’s office from fiscal years 2011 through 2015.

In 2013, McSweeney sponsored the same constitutional amendment. Back then it passed the House with 83 votes, but stumbled in the Senate.

Rauner’s administration wouldn’t tell the Sun-Times whether the governor would approve such a measure. Instead, aides pushed for a constitutional amendment for term limits first.

“Governor Rauner supports government consolidation at all levels of government, but believes term limits should be the top priority for a new constitutional amendment,” spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said on Wednesday.

Legislators have until May 7 to get a constitutional amendment passed in order for it to be on the November ballot.