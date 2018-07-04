America can’t spell independence

Oh America. We’re shaking our collective heads over here.

The Fourth of July is a pretty significant national holiday. It is, after all, the day we celebrate the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of IndepenDENCE.

Note the bold and capitalized text. It is by design.

Because Twitter is apparently paying homage to a day set aside for … dancing???

Independance Day — not Independence Day — was a popular trend on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Even the U.S. Air Force, the city of Boston and the New Jersey government used the incorrect spelling in their hashtags.

Apologies for the former misspelling of “independence” – we promise we’ve learned from the mistake! — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) July 4, 2018

They weren’t the only ones. It even got first lady Melania Trump, who originally tweeted “Happy #IndependanceDay May God bless this great nation & all the people who protect it!”

Eight minutes later, the tweet was removed and replaced with #independenceday, spelled properly.

Happy #IndependenceDay

May God bless this great nation & all the people who protect it! 🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 4, 2018

Luckily, grammar sticklers have pointed out the mistake on many posts using the incorrect spelling.

Take time to use spellcheck today, fellow Americans. Or maybe stick with “Happy 4th of July.”