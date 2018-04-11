Passengers and crew members on a Thursday afternoon flight to Chicago all got priority privileges to disembark — onto the tarmac — after smoke was reported in plane’s cabin.
Flight 3470 was headed to O’Hare International Airport from Columbus, Ohio when the smoke was reported, according to a spokeswoman for American Airlines.
Emergency crews responded to the plane about 3:50 p.m., but no fire was found, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Four crew members and 64 passengers were then bused to the terminal, the airline said.
The plane, a CRJ700 series, was towed for further investigation, authorities said. No injuries were reported.