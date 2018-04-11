American Airlines plane evacuated at O’Hare after report of smoke in cabin

No injuries were reported after smoke was reported in the cabin of an American Airlines flight Thursday afternoon from Columbus, Ohio to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. | AP file photo

Passengers and crew members on a Thursday afternoon flight to Chicago all got priority privileges to disembark — onto the tarmac — after smoke was reported in plane’s cabin.

Flight 3470 was headed to O’Hare International Airport from Columbus, Ohio when the smoke was reported, according to a spokeswoman for American Airlines.

Emergency crews responded to the plane about 3:50 p.m., but no fire was found, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Four crew members and 64 passengers were then bused to the terminal, the airline said.

The plane, a CRJ700 series, was towed for further investigation, authorities said. No injuries were reported.