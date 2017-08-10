American Galen Rupp wins men’s 2017 Chicago Marathon

American Galen Rupp erupted in the final three miles to win the 40th Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday in 2:09:20.

He broke free of a three-man pack that included defending champion, Kenyan Abel Kirui, and Ethiopian Sisay Lemma to sprint to the win.

Rupp was second at the Boston Marathon.

Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba pushed toward a course-record pace almost from the start to win the women’s side of the Marathon in 2:18:31.

But ultimately she came up slightly short of the course record.

Great Britain’s Paula Radcliffe, who holds the women’s world record (2:15:25, April 13, 2003, London), set the Chicago record (2:17:18) on Oct. 13, 2002.

Jordan Hasay finished third and became the fastest American woman in the Chicago Marathon history. Joan Benoit Samuelson held the previous fastest American woman in Chicago (2:21:21) from Oct. 20, 1985 until Sunday.

The men’s race started very slow with American Aaron Braun, whose PR was 2:12:54, leading through mile 9. The men’s pack at that pace was as large as 26 people.

Race started with light southwest winds (5 mph) and at 57 degrees, but warmed quickly into the 60s for the elite runners. Temperatures is expected to reach well into the 70s for the final racers.