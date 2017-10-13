Amid racial tension at Oak Park high school, letter threatens violence

Oak Park-River Forest High School officials have increased security around this weeklend's homecoming events after a threat of violence was made Friday. | Facebook

Oak Park police will be stepping up patrols after a letter threatened violence during homecoming festivities at a west suburban high school where an social media post and the suspension of a popular black teacher have tensions already running high.

In a letter Friday to parents, students and staff of Oak Park-River Forest High School, District 200 Supt. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams wrote: “This afternoon the high school received an anonymous letter via regular mail, threatening violence during tomorrow’s homecoming dance.”

School officials immediately contacted Oak Park police, who are working with authorities to determine the credibility of the threat, Pruitt-Adams said.

The school is planning an increased police presence and patrols around the campus around the clock through tomorrow’s dance.

The letter “did not mention race, and we have no indication that this threat is connected to events surrounding the racially offensive social media post earlier this week,” Pruitt-Adams wrote.

In that incident, a student was suspended for posting a racially sensitive photo of himself on Snapchat, and Anthony Clark, a popular teacher who is a political activist and congressional candidate, was suspended for reposting the photo online.

In response, the Suburban Unity Alliance, of which Clark is a member, has started a petition for his reinstatement and is planning “a voice for all” march Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Oak Park Public Library at 834 Lake St.

According to the petition, the white student “posted a racist selfie in blackface, with a caption mocking the black students” of the school’s Black Leaders Union.

“The image was soon proliferated widely … inflicting repeated harm on students of color,” it said.

The school district initially made an announcement on its website posted Oct. 10 by the superintendent that it was “made aware of a racially offensive social media post circulating among the school community. We share the hurt and dismay that this action has caused our school community. We take such matters extremely seriously and are investigating.”

In response to the post, Clark “brought the photo to a local support group online, focused on equity and diversity (a conversation that gave us space to reflect on values, parenting, and the pain caused by blackface),” the petition read.

Clark, a candidate for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, was asked to “facilitate, offline, restorative justice steps to mend the harm done to the black students.”

When he realized the photo depicted a current student, Clark took it offline but was suspended by the school, citing its social media policy of not posting students’ photos without their permission.

But that policy “gets violated regularly, including by coaches and staff who post photos of kids,” the petition states. And it says the parents of the student who originally posted the photo “were in support of Clark’s actions.”

In an interview Wednesday with the Oak Park, the student, a 17-year-old senior, apologized for the post.

“I want to make sure that everyone knows how I feel, that I’m very regretful and would love to learn from this experience,” the student told the Journal, adding that he doesn’t consider himself a victim. “People’s anger is justified. I did not check my white privilege. I did not think about what I posted. There’s no excuse. I did this, and I take responsibility for my actions.”