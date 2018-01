Amtrak employee finds person injured in South Loop rail yard

A person was found injured on the tracks in a rail yard Tuesday morning in the South Loop.

An Amtrak employee found the male about 7:20 a.m. on the tracks in the 1400 block of South Lumber, according to Chicago Police. The person’s age and condition were not immediately known.

An Amtrak spokesman confirmed that the company was looking into an injury in a private rail yard area that is not open to the public, but did not provide further details Tuesday morning.