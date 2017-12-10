Amtrak worker steered $30K from Polar Express ride to wife’s business

Benjamin Sheets pleaded guilty Thursday to steering thousands of dollars to his wife's photo company from the Polar Express Ride | Facebook photo

Amtrak calls its annual Polar Express Train Ride a “magical experience.”

Now it turns out a Christmas-loving Amtrak employee used the holiday event to make $25,000 in debt disappear.

Benjamin Sheets, 50, faces a year or more in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Thursday to making false statements to the government. He admitted steering $30,000 in business from The Polar Express Train Ride to his wife’s suburban photo company.

A court document identifies Sheets as “superintendent, transportation” for Chicago’s Union Station and an Amtrak employee. But he also served as the photo company’s business manager, according to federal prosecutors. The feds say he failed to disclose the conflict of interest.

On Thursday, Sheets told U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras he remains an Amtrak employee — but it’s “unknown” if that will last. An Amtrak spokesman did not immediately comment on the case.

The Polar Express Train Ride takes place in December and features festively decorated trains filled with actors re-enacting the train ride from the popular Christmas book and movie. Sheets sent his wife a schedule for the event in July 2016 and told her to research a “whole package deal for everything” a few months later, court records show.

Then, on Nov. 2, 2016, Sheets’ wife sent him an email laying out family debt exceeding $25,000, the feds say. Sheets allegedly replied in an email: “We need to write an agreement for Polar Express.”

That same month, Sheets awarded the Polar Express photography work to his wife’s company without following Amtrak’s procurement procedures, the feds say. The photo company sold 3,679 photos at $10 each in Union Station’s Great Hall last December, records show.

Sheets’ supervisor soon began asking questions about the deal. And early last January, Sheets learned that Amtrak’s inspector general was investigating. Sheets told them his wife’s business had been hired by the company that ran the Polar Express event, the feds say.

Sheets then made arrangements for that company to pay his wife’s business $30,535 after billing a subcontractor, records show. He also had phony documents drawn up to back it all up and then lied to the Amtrak inspector general in a March 6 interview.