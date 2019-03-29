Woman reported missing from Lake View

A 56-year-old woman from Lake View has been reported missing.

Amy Bouschart-Callea was last seen Friday morning in the 4000 block of North Clark Street, Chicago police said.

Bouschart-Callea was driving a red Ford Escape and may be headed to Green Bay, police said. The woman made statements that she may harm herself.

Anyone who knows her location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.