DCFS worker, supervisor removed from casework after AJ Freund, 5, found dead

The head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said Friday that two workers who oversaw a case involving Andrew “AJ” Freund — the 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy who was allegedly killed by his parents — have been removed from casework.

Prior to presenting DCFS’ budget for fiscal year 2020 at a legislative hearing in Chicago, the agency’s acting director Marc D. Smith said the agency is conducting a thorough review of what happened before the boy’s body was found earlier this week.

“The news of his death is heartbreaking and all of us feel this loss,” Smith told lawmakers. “The death of a child that was in our care and a family that we were involved with is unacceptable to me and this department. DCFS is currently conducting a comprehensive review of our work with AJ’s family.”

Smith said the caseworker and supervisor who had been monitoring AJ and his parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham, “have been placed on administrative duty and will have no casework responsibility as this review takes place. DCFS will also be reviewing all cases that have been handled by these two employees.”

Proposed DCFS budget seeks $75M in new funding

Smith said Gov. J.B. Pritzker is responding to the issues at the agency with a budget that “reflects a significant investment in our children, young people and families.”

The proposal includes $75 million in additional funding, marking the biggest bump in funding for DCFS in over 20 years. The budget will allow for the hiring of 126 additional staffers, including more case workers and investigators.

“We have been under-resourced and understaffed for years,” Smith said.

Rep. Tom Weber (R-Lake Villa), who represents the House District where A.J. was found, said he had “a lot of concerns” about the agency and its handling of the case.

“What do you believe needs to be changed to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen to a child in the future?” Weber asked. “And is hiring 126 new employees the answer or is it policy?”

Smith said hiring additional staff “will absolutely help,” to decrease the burden on existing employees and contractors who oversee cases.

But Smith also acknowledged that there are many steps the agency will need to take to address systemic issues at the agency, including an overhaul its training programs for state workers and contractors and working closer with other state agencies and authorities.

“These children are the children of the state of Illinois and we need to partner to do the best we can to protect these kids,” Smith said. “My commitment and the commitment of my team is that we’re going to try to make the best decisions that we can make to ensure that we make the strongest safety decisions that we can.”

DCFS releases timeline in Freund case, details abuse allegations

A new timeline released Friday detailing state child welfare investigators’ interactions showed that four months before his parents allegedly beat him to death after forcing him to take a cold shower, the boy told a doctor during an emergency room visit that “maybe someone hit me with a belt,”

“Maybe Mommy didn’t mean to hurt me,” AJ told the doctor on Dec. 18, after DCFS received a hotline report alleging “environmental neglect” of the boy and his younger brother, as well as “cuts, welts and bruises” to AJ.