Boy, 5, missing from Crystal Lake

Police are looking for a 5-year-old boy who answers to the names "Andrew" and "AJ" who has been missing since April 17 from northwest suburban Crystal Lake. | Crystal Lake police

Police are looking for a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday from northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

The boy, who goes by “Andrew” or “AJ,” was last seen about 9 p.m. in the first block of Dole Avenue, according to a statement from Crystal Lake police. His last name was not released.

Andrew is described as a 3-foot-5, 70-pound boy with short, blond hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Police declined to release further details about the cause but said the circumstances surrounding Andrew’s disappearance remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 815-356-3620 or text an anonymous tip to 847411 with “CLPDTIP” at the beginning of the message.