AJ Freund forced to stand in cold shower, was beaten: prosecutors

This combination April 24, 2019 booking photos provided by the Crystal Lake, Ill., Police Department shows JoAnn Cunningham and her husband, Andrew Freund Sr. On Wednesday, authorities dug up the body of a 5-year-old boy, believed to be Andrew "AJ" Freund, who was reported missing the previous week and charged his parents with murder and other counts. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)

A Crystal Lake mother and father are accused of forcing their 5-year-old son to stand in a cold shower and hitting him until he died three days before reporting him missing.

Criminal complaints filed Thursday in McHenry County Circuit Court state that on April 15, Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham forced Andrew “AJ” Freund “to remain in a cold shower for an extended period of time and/or struck A.F. on or about his body, knowing such acts would cause the death of A.F.”

The complaint also states that Freund Sr. buried the boy’s body that same day.

An autopsy for Andrew is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, the McHenry County coroner’s office said.

Cunningham and Freund Sr. both appeared in court Thursday morning and were ordered held on $5 million bail each, according to court records and Crystal Lake police. They were both due back in court on April 29.

Cunningham and Freund Sr. reported their son missing on the morning of April 18, claiming they’d last seen him while putting him to bed the night before, police said.

Local law enforcement agencies and the FBI spent the next week searching the area for Andrew until Freund provided information early Wednesday that led them to the boy’s body, which was wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in nearby Woodstock, Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black said.

Records show the family has a lengthy history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services after AJ was born with opiates in his system in 2013, but the boy was eventually returned and allowed to remain with the family despite allegations of neglect.

The family home on Dole Avenue was in poor condition, and the family lived without power at times. Police reports document it was full of dog feces, urine and trash and had many broken or open windows, even in the winter.

