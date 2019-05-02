Man charged with shooting at off-duty cop on NW Side

Charges have been filed against two men after one of them allegedly shot at an off-duty Chicago police officer last year on the Northwest Side.

Andrew Guana, 30, is accused of shooting at the officer at 1:19 a.m. on April 13, 2018, in the 4200 block of West Roscoe Street, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Guana “became irate” after the officer intervened in an argument over a vehicle dropping off a passenger nearby, police said. He fired multiple shots into the back of the officer’s vehicle before leaving the area. The officer was not injured.

Investigators identified another man, 32-year-old Luis Ramos, as the person who bought the gun that Guana used, police said. He is accused of buying the gun for Guana, who cannot legally own a firearm.

Ramos was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count each of delivery of a firearm without a valid FOID card and purchase of a firearm with false information, police said.

Guana was arrested the next day and charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Both men are expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

