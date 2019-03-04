Girl, 15, missing from Roseland

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Angel Garcia was last seen Friday near 111th Street and King Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She was described as a 5-foot, 143-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, brown hair with red on the bottom and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black coat, and orange and white shirt, tan pants and blue and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.