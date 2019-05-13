Woman missing from South Side since last week

Police are looking for a woman who needs medication and has been missing for nearly a week from the South Side.

Angela Young, 30, was last seen near 79th Street and South Chicago Avenue on May 7, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Young is described as a 5-foot-3, 220-pound woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.