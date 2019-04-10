Girl, 16, missing from Jefferson Park

Police are asking the community for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

Anisa Kornafel is missing from the 5200 block of North Melvina Avenue and was last seen April 1, according to an alert from Chicago police. She often visits the 6200 block of North Artesian Avenue in West Rogers Park.

Kornafel is described as 4-foot-11, 125 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.