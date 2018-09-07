City Clerk Anna Valencia steers clear of Chicago mayoral race

Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia indicated Friday afternoon that she won’t run for mayor, as the lengthy list of potential candidates eyeing Rahm Emanuel’s 5th Floor digs at City Hall begins to narrow.

“I’m proud to say that I’m running for City Clerk. I have loved this job & am grateful to represent amazing people in ALL our communities,” Valencia tweeted Friday afternoon. “I want to stay focused on the important work that’s left to be done in our office.

“I look forward to working with the next Mayor who has the vision to continue to move the City forward together.”

I’m proud to say that I’m running for City Clerk. I have loved this job & am grateful to represent amazing people in ALL our communities. I want to stay focused on the important work that's left to be done in our office. — Anna Valencia (@AnnaValenciaIL) September 7, 2018

Seen as a rising political city star, Valencia’s name was soon thrown into the rumor mill after Emanuel’s bombshell announcement on Tuesday that he wouldn’t seek a third term.

Emanuel appointed her to the city clerk post in December 2016 after serving as his political point person, helping to tame a rebellious City Council and forging relationships with aldermen to clear the way for a utility tax for pensions.

She previously managed U.S. Sen Dick Durbin’s reelection campaign, advised Emanuel’s reelection campaign and served as a field director for Rep. Mike Quigley — who is mulling his own potential run for the mayor’s office.

RELATED:

• Valerie Jarrett not running for mayor, will endorse someone with ‘track record’

• A star is born: Emanuel chooses Valencia as city clerk

• Surveying the political landscape after Rahm drove a bulldozer through it

• Labor, Mike Quigley and Gery Chico all eyeing Chicago mayoral race